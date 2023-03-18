Create New Account
Biden's daughter-in-law Hallie paid CHINESE CASH ... for WHAT
Glenn Beck


March 17, 2023


Records revealed that yet another Biden family member — President Biden's daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden — got cash from a Chinese company back in 2017. But she's not the only one. Glenn asks what she and this other mysterious "Biden" did to get this money and whether it's really just a coincidence that so many Bidens have accepted checks from companies with ties to the Chinese Communist Party. And Glenn also reviews some very sketchy energy stories coming out of not just China, but Ukraine ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRB0UkKDI5g

