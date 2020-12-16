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Vaccine Passports and Health Passes! Get Ready to Show Your "Papers" In The "New Normal"?
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29 views • December 16, 2020
Vaccine Passports and Health Passes! Get Ready to Show Your "Papers" In The "New Normal"? ( CONSPIRACY THEORIES ARE COMING TRUE ) Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFjOi1ZpZVErr8EYxg8t1dQ
QUOTE ,, The best government is that which teaches us to govern ourselves. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
QUOTE ,, The best government is that which teaches us to govern ourselves. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
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