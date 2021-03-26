© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusive: Dr. Rashid Buttar gives dire warning! [18.04.2020]
Follow
4
Share
Report
381 views • March 26, 2021
Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses, Depopulation, Agenda 21, 5G....there is no coming back from this if we do not awaken and take action right now!
First published at 15:21 UTC on April 18th, 2020.
Mirrored from The Next News Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&;v=WGbYHJcMbz8&fbclid=IwAR2u5C-qP7cS703xCUmFyy3vHFiprK0eyVmeguNucwH_bf9q1BxDy_5YzvU&app=desktop
(-> This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.
First published at 15:21 UTC on April 18th, 2020.
Mirrored from The Next News Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&;v=WGbYHJcMbz8&fbclid=IwAR2u5C-qP7cS703xCUmFyy3vHFiprK0eyVmeguNucwH_bf9q1BxDy_5YzvU&app=desktop
(-> This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.