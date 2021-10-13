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Don Aman, founder and CEO of Minutemen Coffee, at Red Pill Festival 2021
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50 views • October 13, 2021
Don Aman, founder and CEO of Minutemen Coffee, is a coffee aficionado with a passion for liberty and great coffee. He is a bean grader and sources his coffee beans from Sumatra, Guatemala, Colombia, and Ecuador, then roasts and packages his products himself, rather than having his coffee produced by one of the major brands that handle most other independent coffee labels. He was interviewed by The New American’s Bill Jasper at the Red Pill Festival in St. Regis, Montana on August 24, 2021.
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