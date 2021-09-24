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Five in Ten 9/27/21: Countdown to Crash?
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12 views • September 24, 2021
The US government has until Thursday to raise the federal debt ceiling or it risks running out of money in October. Meanwhile, China is trying to stave off the collapse of Evergrande, which would be several times larger than the Lehman Brothers crash that triggered the global economic crisis in 2008.
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5) Federal government wrestles with debt; 4) China prepares for Evergrande collapse; 3) Supply chain issues disrupt distribution of gas, food, and liquor; 2) Thousands of Haitian migrants unaccounted for; 1) Nonpartisan report suggests that President Biden owes $500,000 in unpaid Medicare tax.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv
5) Federal government wrestles with debt; 4) China prepares for Evergrande collapse; 3) Supply chain issues disrupt distribution of gas, food, and liquor; 2) Thousands of Haitian migrants unaccounted for; 1) Nonpartisan report suggests that President Biden owes $500,000 in unpaid Medicare tax.
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