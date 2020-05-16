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What do you know about the mark and the TWO beasts? Revelation 13 (the updated interactive version)
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47 views • May 16, 2020
Is what you think you know about the mark of the beast valid? Bob and Aaron present the remarkable text of Revelation 13 in a way you probably never considered before.
Links of special interest:
Revelation 13 * as an 11+11 parallelism - Interactive (updated: May 24)
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/structures/revelation13Parallelism.htm
Revelation Chapters 12 through 14 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/revelation_12-14.htm
2 Thessalonians 2:1-12 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/2Thessalonians_2.1_12.htm
The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? (Bride Sign- Pt 2)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Links of special interest:
Revelation 13 * as an 11+11 parallelism - Interactive (updated: May 24)
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/structures/revelation13Parallelism.htm
Revelation Chapters 12 through 14 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/revelation_12-14.htm
2 Thessalonians 2:1-12 - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/2Thessalonians_2.1_12.htm
The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? (Bride Sign- Pt 2)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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