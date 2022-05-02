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Dems Announce No Limits To Financial Support For Ukraine As They Prepare Another Crushing Economic Blow To The American People FULL SHOW 5-1-22
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170 views • May 02, 2022
Guest host Owen Shroyer breaks down the Biden administration’s unprecedented financial assistance package to Ukraine as the American people continue to suffer the economic pain of soaring inflation, supply chain breakdowns, and a collapsed border. We’ll also discuss the newly-formed Disinformation Governance Board and how it signals the beginning of the end of the globalists’ control over the dominant narrative.
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