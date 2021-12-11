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MY COUNTRY TIS OF THEE SONG + WITH THIS FAITH by MLK
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21 views • December 11, 2021
Martin Luther King opens with a 1 minute exerpt from his "I Have a Dream" Speech, remarking about "My Country Tis' of Thee," followed by the singing of this beloved, patriotic hymn (1:06). His words point to our hope for unity and healing in this nation, a vision that is very much alive today as we press forward with these lyrics in our hearts, "Long may our land be bright, with Freedom’s Holy Light, Protect us by thy might, Great God, our King!"
NOTE: This news-documentary, human-interest video is not for sale, but may be streamed or embedded for non-profit, educational & inspirational purposes, under Fair-Use. Footage license was obtained via Pond5, with other images in the public domain or from free-use sites. In this video, Ann M. Wolf contributes the use of her recording of the song, "My Country Tis' of Thee," a composition which is in the public domain.
CREDITS:
Song, "My Country Tis' of Thee" is sung by Ann M. Wolf from her album, "A Patriot's Heart, In God We Trust," and is produced by Tracy Collins
“My Country Tis' of Thee” is in the public domain.
Film compilation by Ann M. Wolf
Other images & clips are from public domain or free sources as well as from these contributing artists:
MLK Clips - Pond5
Jimmy Chan - Pexels
Meelimello – Pixabay
For more free-watch, human-interest docu-videos like this go to: https://annmwolf.info/
NOTE: This news-documentary, human-interest video is not for sale, but may be streamed or embedded for non-profit, educational & inspirational purposes, under Fair-Use. Footage license was obtained via Pond5, with other images in the public domain or from free-use sites. In this video, Ann M. Wolf contributes the use of her recording of the song, "My Country Tis' of Thee," a composition which is in the public domain.
CREDITS:
Song, "My Country Tis' of Thee" is sung by Ann M. Wolf from her album, "A Patriot's Heart, In God We Trust," and is produced by Tracy Collins
“My Country Tis' of Thee” is in the public domain.
Film compilation by Ann M. Wolf
Other images & clips are from public domain or free sources as well as from these contributing artists:
MLK Clips - Pond5
Jimmy Chan - Pexels
Meelimello – Pixabay
For more free-watch, human-interest docu-videos like this go to: https://annmwolf.info/
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