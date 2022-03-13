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NWO and the United States: Vatican's Jesuits assassinated President Kennedy
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197 views • March 13, 2022
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Credits to a brother who knows what really happened to President Kennedy
The Jesuits – the political arm of the Vatican and the pagan church of Rome – have the goal of creating a one-world Catholic religious system through the infiltration of every Christian denomination and American political institution with the purpose of destroying the United States and the Protestant movement with unBiblical, occult and pagan practices with the help of the Illuminati.
This video shows how the Jesuits were directly implicated in the assassination of United States President Kennedy on November 22, 1963.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a brother who knows what really happened to President Kennedy
The Jesuits – the political arm of the Vatican and the pagan church of Rome – have the goal of creating a one-world Catholic religious system through the infiltration of every Christian denomination and American political institution with the purpose of destroying the United States and the Protestant movement with unBiblical, occult and pagan practices with the help of the Illuminati.
This video shows how the Jesuits were directly implicated in the assassination of United States President Kennedy on November 22, 1963.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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