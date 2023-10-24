Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

THE COMPLETE EXTINCTION (GENOCIDE) OF PALESTINE BY ISRAEL - THE NEW MIDDLE EAST MINUS PALESTINE(mirrored)
Contrarian
1907 Subscribers
27 views
Published Tuesday

MIrrored from Bitchute channel wil paranormal at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HH3gUO9OPPPg/

Video shows everyone the Truth about what is going on between Israel and Palestine and it means the complete anihilation of the Palestinian people as WW3 gets underway.

jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

