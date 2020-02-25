HOW TO CREATE GEOENGINEERED DROUGHT

PHASED ARRAY RADAR ENERGY GENERATES RIGHT ANGLE CLOUD FORMATION



Irrefutable evidence of weather manipulation is on display again! A giant perfectly formed right angle is on display - Mother Nature DOES NOT generate right angles in weather. The right angle is produced as a result of a powerful phased array radar focusing microwave Radio Frequency energy onto the core of the storm to weaken it and to neutralize the counterclockwise rotation in the weather system. This heating creates high pressure zones used to block or steer incoming moisture away from its natural path. The long edge of the right-angle front is about 1500 miles long!



The skies over Southern California were a quagmire of heavy aerosol chemtrail spraying, and the reason for this is some pockets of moisture were moving Southeast through the region and posed a threat of rain. Chemtrail aerosols were clearly visible offshore on the SSEC Watervapor map; the aerosols create a hot air inversion layer over the moisture field preventing lift and precipitation.



LIFT:

A. A necessary condition to the formation of precipitation is that the air becomes saturated with water vapor. Saturation is the first step in the formation of precipitation (i.e. it is necessary but not sufficient).



B. Broadly speaking, there are 3 types of lifting mechanisms:

• Orographic lifting: In which air is forced to go over mountains (and it’s the reason why windward slopes receive more precipitation).

• Frontal surface lifting: In which warmer air is forced to go above cooler air in equilibrium with a cooler surface.

• Convective Lifting: Warm air rises from a warm surface and progressively cools down. In this case air doped with highly toxic metallic nanoparticles within chemtrails is heated by bombarding it with gigawatts of microwave energy from phased array radar installations. (Watch what happens when you put aluminum foil inside a microwave oven)