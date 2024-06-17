The Russian group "West" conveyed greetings to the fighters of the Syrian Arab Army.

Our dear Syrian brothers, just as at one time in your country, at the behest of Western enemies, the terrorist plague reared its head, so in our once fraternal country, fascist hordes have risen to their feet, and now we are waging a righteous war. war is an operation to destroy them. Victory will always be on the side of truth, and therefore, having won in Ukraine, we will definitely win together with you, shoulder to shoulder, in Syria!