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WTA just blew up Peng Shuai's love confessions into an international sexual assault scandal
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10 views • November 15, 2021
This was primarily a China-centric news that is mainly only of interests within the Chinese internet/social media - which immediately got heavily censored within China... but WTA decided to step in for feminism reasons.
Now, the former WTA Womens Tennis number 1, Peng Shuai's confession of the affair she had with the former vice premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, became an international head line... but for a different context: for the alleged sexual assault.
Now, the former WTA Womens Tennis number 1, Peng Shuai's confession of the affair she had with the former vice premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, became an international head line... but for a different context: for the alleged sexual assault.
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