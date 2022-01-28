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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/27/22 Cinnamon Is Antifungal, Antibacterial And Has Antiviral Properties
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/27/22 Cinnamon Is Antifungal, Antibacterial And Has Antiviral Properties
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Air Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the fact that next month is Black History Month. Also citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating within the next few days the number of deaths in the U.S. will surpass one million. Contending the spikes are occurring because people aren't follow the health safty protocols.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of cinnamon. Cinnamon has antifungal, antibacterial and antiviral properties. Also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Reduces blood pressure, relieves digestive discomfort, lowers risk of heart disease, lowers risk of type 2 diabetes, protects against cancer and supports brain health.
Callers

Ruth has questions concerning a MS (multiple sclerosis) diagnosis.

Brian has question about gout, sleep apnea and an enlarged prostate.

Yaelle has noises in her ears but claims it isn't tinnitis.

Montrease's mother-in-law has been hospitalized with COVID 19.
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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