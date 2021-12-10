Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The City Mouse and the Country Mouse (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.20.15)

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Today's topic is: The City Mouse and the Country Mouse
The old fable suggests that living well has hazards and it is best to voluntarily deprive yourself of the better things in life – so that you do not face dangers that may be beyond your ability to handle. Unfortunately, this philosophy has permeated people’s view of health happiness and money – leading to an unnecessarily dismal level of health. Dr Daniels examines the flaw in this parable and shows how you can have the benefits of great health without fear.
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City Mouse & Country Mouse Artwork By Scott Gustafson