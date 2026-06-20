Evolution The Religion of Fools

Fools fall for anything





7 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction. Prov 1:7





Solomon is saying that fools despise the facts or the obvious,





Fools want no part of the truth, they refuse deny The Truth.





Their minds are already made up?





22 How long, you simple ones, will you love simplicity? and the scorers delight in their scorning, and fools hate knowledge? Prov 1:22







