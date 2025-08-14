There Are 4 Alien Species On Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Congressman Speaks Out
* Four classifications of aliens are here: Grays, Nordics, Insectoids & Reptilians.
* Those are the words of highly-respected scientists and whistleblowers in classified briefings.
* Rep. Eric Burlison serves on the House UAP Caucus and joins us to discuss.
Redacted News (13 August 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEqnlZI9ZQw
https://rumble.com/v6xjvqo-there-are-4-alien-species-here-on-earth-us-congressman-speaks-out-redacted-.html