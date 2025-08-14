There Are 4 Alien Species On Earth

U.S. Congressman Speaks Out

* Four classifications of aliens are here: Grays, Nordics, Insectoids & Reptilians.

* Those are the words of highly-respected scientists and whistleblowers in classified briefings.

* Rep. Eric Burlison serves on the House UAP Caucus and joins us to discuss.





Redacted News (13 August 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEqnlZI9ZQw

https://rumble.com/v6xjvqo-there-are-4-alien-species-here-on-earth-us-congressman-speaks-out-redacted-.html

https://youtu.be/NEqnlZI9ZQw