The Gospel Purpose of English
Brenda MacMenamin
In this 8 week online course, we will focus on a delightful resource written by Dr. Carole Adams and Dr. Elizabeth Youmans. “This guide is presented in response to the challenge  facing American Christians for a solution to the present madness and chaos threatening 21st-century education, government, and culture. It is forthrightly the result of a solid and unswerving belief in our sovereign God, and His hand of Providence in the affairs of men and of nations. It purports unashamedly Christian Biblical presuppositions of life, faith, and learning.” (English Guide, p vii)

Keywords
american historybiblical worldviewchristian education

