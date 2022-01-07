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Attack of the Mask Nazis
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1273 views • January 07, 2022
A young man is kicked out of a dollar store by an insane and aggressive mask Nazi...
"These people (mask Nazis) are absolutely like rabid dogs. I can tell you for a fact that the masks are not only ridiculous and mind control, but they're also very bad for you health-wise. You don't have to be a doctor to realize that breathing in your own carbon dioxide is not good. So how brain-dead can you be?
"I know people that are in complete denial. They think that the Right is making up pedophilia. They think it's a lie. Can you believe that? I mean, they're that stupid. And these are people that are supposed to be semi-awake. They at least know certain things. What I am seeing out there is so much blindness, and so much of a lack of a willingness to entertain new ideas." --Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot
These people--mask Nazis and Liberal Leftists--are stuck in their delusions, delusions engendered by the Communist News Network (CNN) and other fake news media outlets. Blind, unquestioning acceptance of fake news media propaganda creates unhinged, mentally unstable individuals and concomitant bizarre behaviors...
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/02-2022
"These people (mask Nazis) are absolutely like rabid dogs. I can tell you for a fact that the masks are not only ridiculous and mind control, but they're also very bad for you health-wise. You don't have to be a doctor to realize that breathing in your own carbon dioxide is not good. So how brain-dead can you be?
"I know people that are in complete denial. They think that the Right is making up pedophilia. They think it's a lie. Can you believe that? I mean, they're that stupid. And these are people that are supposed to be semi-awake. They at least know certain things. What I am seeing out there is so much blindness, and so much of a lack of a willingness to entertain new ideas." --Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot
These people--mask Nazis and Liberal Leftists--are stuck in their delusions, delusions engendered by the Communist News Network (CNN) and other fake news media outlets. Blind, unquestioning acceptance of fake news media propaganda creates unhinged, mentally unstable individuals and concomitant bizarre behaviors...
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/02-2022
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