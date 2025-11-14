The Kingdom of God by Dave Hunt

Originally published September 1, 1988





On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/kingdom-god-0

Featured products: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/category/featured-november-390

America: The Sorcerer's New Apprentice: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe





Last month, we commented upon the anti-Semitism that seems to be increasing…although so far it is directed [primarily] against the nation Israel (denying modern Israel any part in Bible prophecy) and not against Jewish individuals. Of course, scripture indicates quite clearly that the coming millennial manifestation of the kingdom of God is tied very closely to Israel. Thus, to deny Israel that special part in prophecy, and to claim that the church is now Israel, removes foundational points of reference and opens the door to distortion and confusion both as to Israel and the church. The angel Gabriel confirmed the great importance of Israel’s connection to the Millennium when he told Mary that the child to whom she would give birth, who was clearly the promised virgin-born Messiah, “the Son of the Highest,” would reign upon “the throne of His father David...[and] over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there [should] be no end” (Luke 1:30-33).





The Antichrist, of course, is the counterfeit of the true Christ, and he will establish a kingdom which will be the counterfeit of the true millennial reign of Christ. I have been saying for years that the depiction of the Antichrist in most Christian books and movies as an obviously evil ogre will only help the Antichrist when he comes. He will actually seem to be a man of peace, love, and brotherhood who has only the good of the human race in mind. He will be Satan’s man posing as God’s man, the Antichrist masquerading as the true Christ, and his kingdom will claim for itself the prophecies that God has promised to Israel.



