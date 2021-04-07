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(FULL SPEECH 19:37) HAROLD HASN'T SEEN WIFE IN OVER 1 YEAR AND MAY NEVER AGAIN DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS
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CORRECTION: It's been over 1 year since Harold has seen Alice (it had been 5 months since he wrote his letter to Brantford's mayor Aug. 2020).
Harold Eckhardt has not been able to see his wife, Alice, in over 1 year months at her nursing home. So, he helped organize a protest outside the John Noble Home in Brantord, Ontario, on Friday, Apr. 2, as part of the Canadian Fronline Nurses (https://www.facebook.com/Canadian-Frontline-Nurses-101722648566007/about/?ref=page_internal) and Stand4THEE's Save Our Senior's campaign #SOS
As his wife deteriorates in isolation and without contact from her husband, Mr. Eckhardt reads letters that he wrote to Brantford's Mayor Kevin Davis, also on the nursing home's committee of management, in hopes of reuniting with his wife. Disappointingly, Mayor Davis ignored his letters, and Mr. Eckhardt may not be able to see his wife again before she passes.
On the Branford.ca website, it states that Mayor Davis "is a passionate community activist committed to improving the quality of life for the residents of Brantford he is honoured to serve." The words ring hollow for Mr. Eckhardt and many others who can't see their family in nursing homes across Canada.
The story is the same: restrictions isolate and psychologically traumatize seniors, while depriving them of the one thing they want most with their remaining time...to see their family.
Harold Eckhardt has not been able to see his wife, Alice, in over 1 year months at her nursing home. So, he helped organize a protest outside the John Noble Home in Brantord, Ontario, on Friday, Apr. 2, as part of the Canadian Fronline Nurses (https://www.facebook.com/Canadian-Frontline-Nurses-101722648566007/about/?ref=page_internal) and Stand4THEE's Save Our Senior's campaign #SOS
As his wife deteriorates in isolation and without contact from her husband, Mr. Eckhardt reads letters that he wrote to Brantford's Mayor Kevin Davis, also on the nursing home's committee of management, in hopes of reuniting with his wife. Disappointingly, Mayor Davis ignored his letters, and Mr. Eckhardt may not be able to see his wife again before she passes.
On the Branford.ca website, it states that Mayor Davis "is a passionate community activist committed to improving the quality of life for the residents of Brantford he is honoured to serve." The words ring hollow for Mr. Eckhardt and many others who can't see their family in nursing homes across Canada.
The story is the same: restrictions isolate and psychologically traumatize seniors, while depriving them of the one thing they want most with their remaining time...to see their family.
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