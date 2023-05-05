https://gettr.com/post/p2g95u49a91



Ava said that, two weeks before March, Miles Guo revealed the true background of ChatGPT, that it's under the control of the CCP. Miles once conducted a live test on ChatGPT using three languages, and ChatGPT gave different answers in different languages. Ava told the audience that as long as the CCP exists, any technology that should serve human civilization will be used against human beings.

Ava说郭文贵先生在3月份之前就揭露了ChatGPT的真实背景，那就是中共对它的掌控。郭文贵曾经对ChatGPT使用三种语言进行直播测试，ChatGPT对于不同的语言下给出不同的答案。Ava告诉节目观众们，只要中共存在，任何本来应该为人类文明服务的科技都将被用来对抗人类。

@alphawarrior @s7gril

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #@AlphaWarrior #AvaChen #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp