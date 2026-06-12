Top Summer Maintenance Services Every Car Owner Should Know

While these components are among the most neglected in a car, they are directly responsible for safety, handling and fuel efficiency. The warm temperatures can cause tire pressure to fluctuate and wear more quickly during summer, so it's important to check them regularly.

If your tyres are wearing unevenly or your steering wheel is pulling to one side, it is likely that you need wheel alignment in Abu Dhabi. Correct alignment ensures that tyres stay in continuous contact with the road, increasing road stability and prolonging tyre life.

Regular tyre checks can also help you drive better and save costs for premature tyre replacement.