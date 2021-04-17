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Alleviating Confusion By Aligning With Truth Principles (Natural Law)
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20 views • April 17, 2021
In this video, I get into some of the reasons I feel many people are confused, practical steps one can take to alleviate such confusion in their lives, as well as why it is SO vitally important for one to have a solid foundation based in Truth.
If you have not already, I highly recommend watching the presentation I gave on Natural Law: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3vwpclkL2U&;t=4336s
If you find value in the content, please consider making a donation:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
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Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
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If you have not already, I highly recommend watching the presentation I gave on Natural Law: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3vwpclkL2U&;t=4336s
If you find value in the content, please consider making a donation:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Venmo: https://venmo.com/mitch-wasson
Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
https://odysee.com/@ThePrincipleofCare:2
https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawrencewasson
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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