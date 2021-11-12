BANKSTERS SET THE TABLE FOR NET ZERO - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
54924 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20211111/
This week on the New World Next Week: The banksters lay the groundwork for their 130 trillion dollar climate swindle; the oligarchs psyop the public into desiring the great food transformation; and the government weeds out the non-bootlickers in the intelligence agencies with their vaccine mandate.