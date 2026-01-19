© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/18/2026
1 Corinthians 9:24-27 How To Win The Race
Intro: Everybody wants to win but not many will pay the price it takes. Luke 14:28 says For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it? How many of us want to please the Lord and finish strong for Him and win for Him….but we have not prepared ourselves to win. Many enter a race but not all finish it. All great athletes have been hardened by setbacks, strengthened by failure, and by discipline and determination have come back to be winners. Only one wins a physical race. But we all have a unique race called our life. Not everyone is the same. So you must win the race that God has given you…..it’s your own life’s race and the end line is in sight! Will you run with Christ? Or without Him? Will you be the victor? or will you quit?