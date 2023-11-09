Gottes warnung . "Kommt Krieg" und Amos 3

Wenn Gott redet, kann der Prophet nicht schweigen
Amos 3 :6 Bläst man etwa das Horn in einer Stadt, und das Volk entsetzt sich nicht? Geschieht etwa ein Unglück in der Stadt, und der HERR hat es nicht getan? – 7 Gott der HERR tut nichts, er offenbarte denn seinen Ratschluss seinen Knechten, den Propheten. – 8 Der Löwe brüllt, wer sollte sich nicht fürchten? Gott der HERR redet, wer sollte nicht Prophet werden?
