Febre Hemorrágica - Denunciante da FEMA fala sobre a próxima pandemia

O denunciante da FEMA, John Doe (pseudônimo), já conhecido do Advogado Todd Callender, concedeu uma entrevista ao programa SGT Report, e ele afirmou que a FEMA está seguindo uma cartilha desde que a "pandemia" começou. Veja o video completo aqui - https://rumble.com/v1x5mpy-fema-whistleblower-plandemic-2-is-coming-soon.html
Antocianinas bloqueiam febre hemorrágica - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgUg4nOAz9I
