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REVELATION REDPILL WED Ep20: Flyover Conservatives Join the Discussion!
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69 views • July 13, 2023

David and Stacy Whited have taken the conservative Christian media space by storm; through their podcast Flyover Conservatives, they have touched millions of lives. Tonight, Revelation Redpill Wednesdays will be on fire as they join the discussion of how we're DONE with the doom and gloom end-times preaching- we're expanding the Kingdom of God and taking back GROUND! You'll hear their story of how they came out of the "darkness" of modern end times into the HOPE of a Victorious body of Christ! Plus, Q&A with David and Stacy! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-20/


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kingdomend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24preterismflyover conservativesdavid whitedstacy whitedcory grayrevelation red pillpost millennial
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