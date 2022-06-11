Remember Victor? - He Tells the Full Story Now - He was Left for Dead, from Multiple Head Stab Wounds, Then Met His Captured Ukrainian Assailant. - 061122

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Remember Victor? the DNR officer recounts the ordeal he had to go through to save his life, while he was held captive at the Azovmash plant in Mariupol.
◾️He was tortured and left for dead by Ukrainian Nazis.
◾️After escaping he encountered again his torturer who is now prisoner of the DNR.
◾️In this new interview Victor tells all the story with details