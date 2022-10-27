Canadian and World History-Lessons on Imperialism and Globalism

In this podcast of TishTalk, I speak again with incredible historian and patriot Matthew Ehret. Matthew discusses the Imperial and Anti-God influences in both Canada and the US over the past hundred years and how pro-national leaders have been assassinated or ousted to put in pro-globalist puppets. We review the forces that influenced many of the current political and medical freedom issues that are apparent today for those with eyes to see clearly and touch on the families that having been running the show for hundreds of years and longer.