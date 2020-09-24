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Candace Owens on the 'bigotry of low expectations'
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54 views • September 24, 2020
Political commentator and best-selling author Candace Owens comments exclusively on her experience as a conservative Black woman, her perception of the overall 'expectations' for the Black community pushed by Democratic lawmakers such as Joe Biden, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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