The Ogasawara Islands : A Multicultural Heritage | Japanology Plus - S02E81 | NHK World Japan

Exibido Originalmente em 03 de Julho de 2018
Título Original: Japanology Plus - The Ogasawara Islands : A Multicultural Heritage
Publicado há 5 anos
Créditos: Japanology Plus, NHK World-Japan
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7miuyo
Descrição Original do Autor:
há 5 anos
Episode Number : 81
Season : 2
Originally Aired : Tuesday, July 3, 2018
This time on Japanology Plus, our theme is the Ogasawara Islands, a remote archipelago with a unique ecosystem and multicultural heritage. Located 1,000 kilometers off Japan's Pacific coast, the Ogasawara Islands were first settled by a group of Westerners and South Pacific Islanders, who interacted with later Japanese settlers to bring forth a unique culture. Our expert guide is Sho Sebori, a direct descendant of the American who became the leader of the first community on the islands.
