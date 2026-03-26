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Rise Against - Hero of War - Live
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andreash
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Rise Against performs "Hero of War" off the album "Appeal to Reason "


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musichero of warrise against
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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