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FOREST FIRE wipes out 600 acres in East, TN, 2016
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0 view • November 27, 2021
ABOUT VIDEO: Three Sisters Mountain in East, TN was swiftly covered in flames, November of 2016, driving residents from their homes as they awaited their fate. Firefighters came from near and far to help, along with National Guard, and many other services. Ann M. Wolf has blended her video blogs & images from that very difficult month as she documented unfolding events. She also offers a tribute to those in neighboring counties who suffered terrible damage in the worst natural disaster in East, TN history, when fires ravaged the cities of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Wears Valley.
CREDITS:
Film clips & images & video editing by Ann M. Wolf; her original work is protected by copyright, 2016 & 2021
Soundtrack "Postludio" by Dee Yan-Key – FMA
For artist information: https://annmwolf.info/
CREDITS:
Film clips & images & video editing by Ann M. Wolf; her original work is protected by copyright, 2016 & 2021
Soundtrack "Postludio" by Dee Yan-Key – FMA
For artist information: https://annmwolf.info/
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