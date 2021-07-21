Commandments 3, 4 & 5 - Exodus 20:8-13

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- The three-fold Law of the Old Testament
- We keep the Sabbath when we find our Rest in Christ
- The term "Law" contemplated and discussed
- Sabbath Fulfillment explained
- Why do we worship when we do?
- Martin Luther's dual explanation of the commandments
- The Two Tables of the Law
- Being "Imagers" of God and how we treat other "Imagers."
- The 4th Commandment as it relates to parenting
- How I treat my parents is a reflection of how I respect God
- The Law as it relates to order and stability as the fabric of society
- The Promise is always tied to the Land
- Murder is such an offense because it is killing an "Imager" of God
- We see evil in how the Lowliest among us are treated.
We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Brighteon and YouTube.
Check out our Playlist of Exodus Deep Dives
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/aaorrIrKf59t/
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=59afd798-aa3e-4c00-b240-4cddadd48ae9&;index=1
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2qnNlrRuoqETwCjgO6gkTBI
You can find our channel with all our videos at
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/
GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ
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