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Commandments 3, 4 & 5 - Exodus 20:8-13
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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0 view • July 21, 2021
Today as we contemplate the 3rd, 4th & 5th Commandments we will discuss a wide range of topics. Among them:

- The three-fold Law of the Old Testament
- We keep the Sabbath when we find our Rest in Christ
- The term "Law" contemplated and discussed
- Sabbath Fulfillment explained
- Why do we worship when we do?
- Martin Luther's dual explanation of the commandments
- The Two Tables of the Law
- Being "Imagers" of God and how we treat other "Imagers."
- The 4th Commandment as it relates to parenting
- How I treat my parents is a reflection of how I respect God
- The Law as it relates to order and stability as the fabric of society
- The Promise is always tied to the Land
- Murder is such an offense because it is killing an "Imager" of God
- We see evil in how the Lowliest among us are treated.


We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Brighteon and YouTube.

Check out our Playlist of Exodus Deep Dives

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/aaorrIrKf59t/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=59afd798-aa3e-4c00-b240-4cddadd48ae9&;index=1

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2qnNlrRuoqETwCjgO6gkTBI

You can find our channel with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
parentingworshipsabbathten commandmentsimage of godmount sinaidivine councilmichael heisercosmic geography
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy