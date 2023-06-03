Epic Cash Chart | Descending Resistance? | Bullish Daily MACD! | 3rd June 2023

Epic Cash Technical Analysis update as of 3rd June 2023.

0:00 Intro

0:14 Descending Line of Resistance

1:11 Will Epic Cash Consolidate For Now?

1:46 Positive Momentum From Current News

2:27 Daily MACD Update

3:45 MACD Potential Future Outlook

4:27 Stochastic RSI On The Weekly

4:45 What Happened in December 2022!?

5:26 If The Same Movement Repeated...6x!

6:33 Order Book Analysis

7:42 Larger Buy Side Pressure

