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Omicron Mostly Amongst Vaccinated
Heraclius610
Heraclius610
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2 views • December 14, 2021
Tab I: https://archive.vn/0YjKm
Tab II: https://archive.vn/nKCIT
Tab III: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
Tab IV: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1191568/reported-deaths-from-covid-by-age-us/
Tab V: https://search.brave.com/search?q=omnicron+death+total&;source=desktop
Tab VI: https://archive.vn/0gyTP

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