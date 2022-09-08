Agenda 21, NWO Agenda Sustainable Development

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Agenda 21 is a long-term political strategy to reshape our entire planet. It was publicly announced by the UN in the early 1990s but likely planned decades in advance. As usual, it is marketed to the public as a philanthropic crusade to save the world from climate change, poverty, hunger, disease, bigotry, racism, and so on, but it is nothing of the sort. It is simply a way for the globalist elite to solidify their rule and expand their power, not just over humanity, but all life on earth. The United Nations is directing the construction of so-called “Smart Cities” in alignment with their Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, and Build Back Better. Almost every Smart City resource published by governments and NGOs around the world features the term ‘Sustainable Development Goals.’
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