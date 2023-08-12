Create New Account
World Economic Forum’s Great Reset called for human beings to be genetically engineered to become smaller in size and meat-intolerant
A bioethicist linked to the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset called for human beings to be genetically engineered to become smaller in size and meat-intolerant in the name of fighting “climate change”. During a lecture at the 2016 World Science Festival, Dr. Matthew Liao

WHY DO THEY REALLY WANT YOU TO STOP EATING MEAT? THEY WANT YOU DEPENDENT, AND WEAK! 


Keywords
chemicalsweflab meathuman engineering

