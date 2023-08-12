A bioethicist linked to the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset called for human beings to be genetically engineered to become smaller in size and meat-intolerant in the name of fighting “climate change”. During a lecture at the 2016 World Science Festival, Dr. Matthew Liao
WHY DO THEY REALLY WANT YOU TO STOP EATING MEAT? THEY WANT YOU DEPENDENT, AND WEAK!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.