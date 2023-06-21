Special Counsel John Durham senate hearing proceedings regarding his investigation

Durham says the FBI relied on the Steele dossier and FISA applications knowing that it was likely originating from a political campaign, and did so even after briefings suggested that there was a Clinton campaign plan underway to stir up a scandal tying Trump to Russia 💥
from Badlands Media:
https://twitter.com/Patri0tContr0l/status/1671515196072812545?s=20
