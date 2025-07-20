Waiting For His Spirit

It is clear when we look at the world around us that we are living in the final days of Earth's history. When Christianity was formed and the word of God was to go forth to the world, it was proceeded by the power of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. The outpouring of God's Spirit came in answer to prayer, together with confession of sin and dedication of life. We may talk of finishing the work, and yet we are no more able to finish the work than the early disciples were to begin it, unless we have God's Holy Spirit of power in our life. God longs to give us the latter rain as He did the former, but we must earnestly seek for it, asking God to make our hearts open to His truth and ready to receive His Spirit, just prior to Jesus' second coming.





