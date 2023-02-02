https://gettr.com/post/p275fvt3d33

2/1/2023 Miles Guo: Yue Wenhai was very influential in the military back then. Many people wanted to get to know him because they knew Yue could help them launder money through securities business. Yue Wenhai has long been involved in China’s domestic politics and economy and China’s international politics and economy

#YueWenhai #ChinaSecurities #moneylaundering #ChinaDomesticPoliticsEconomy #ChinaInternationalPolticsEconomy





2/1/2023 文贵直播：岳文海当时在军方势力很大，许多人想认识他就是因为他可以帮助这些人利用证券洗钱。他很早就开始玩中国政治经济和中国国际政治经济

#岳文海 #中国证券 #洗钱 #中国政治经济 #中国国际政治经济



