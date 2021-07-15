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2020 election still being sorted out in some swing states
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10 views • July 15, 2021
The highly controversial 2020 election is still being litigated in some key swing states. Georgia is one of them and an election integrity group has found what they say is voter fraud. One America's investigative reporter Scott Wheeler has more.
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