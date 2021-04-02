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Good vs. Evil: COVID19 "Vaccines" Polarize the Earth
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341 views • April 02, 2021
"I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live" -DEUTERONOMY 30
Download the KCDA advice in PDF by clicking http://EUGENICIDE.com
Download the KCDA advice in PDF by clicking http://EUGENICIDE.com
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