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MIRRORED from Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Published October 5, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1mrzdo-live-with-dr.-roger-hodkinson-fertility-cancer-flight-safety-and-sads.html
Friend of the show, Dr. Roger Hodkinson joins us today to talk about some of the latest data being released by the CDC in relation to the vaccines. He’ll talk about the future of fertility, aggressive cancer cases, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and whether you should fly now that you can.