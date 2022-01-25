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FORMER CHIEF SCIENTIST OF PFIZER, DR. MIKE YEADON SAYS THIS IS #DEPOPULATION (MIRRORED)
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2135 views • January 25, 2022
FORMER CHIEF SCIENTIST OF PFIZER, DR. MIKE YEADON SAYS THIS IS #DEPOPULATION (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel WeDoNotConsentWorldwide at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SDl5eRludgn1/
Dr. Mike Yeadon is speaking to Attorney Reiner Fuellmich of the Corona fraud committee. He has irrefutable evidence that this s€amdemic is actually a “premeditated mass murder”. He was employed by Pfizer for many years and knows the way the pharmaceutical companies operate. He exposes how they have been rolling out the \/a€€ines in regards to the percentage of “lethal doses” to gage the “kill rate” while pausing at times to avoid alerting people. The most harmful batches or lot numbers can be searched here: https://www.howbadismybatch.com/ share other similar sites in the comments too if you know of any.
Also, I’m getting many requests for detox information so share that knowledge with others in the comments as well. “Medical medium” heavy metal detox is suggested by Abby Lodmer, Hippocrates health institute graduate. CarrieMadej.com has some suggestions as well. I’m going to find out more and share it asap!
Mirrored from Bitchute channel WeDoNotConsentWorldwide at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SDl5eRludgn1/
Dr. Mike Yeadon is speaking to Attorney Reiner Fuellmich of the Corona fraud committee. He has irrefutable evidence that this s€amdemic is actually a “premeditated mass murder”. He was employed by Pfizer for many years and knows the way the pharmaceutical companies operate. He exposes how they have been rolling out the \/a€€ines in regards to the percentage of “lethal doses” to gage the “kill rate” while pausing at times to avoid alerting people. The most harmful batches or lot numbers can be searched here: https://www.howbadismybatch.com/ share other similar sites in the comments too if you know of any.
Also, I’m getting many requests for detox information so share that knowledge with others in the comments as well. “Medical medium” heavy metal detox is suggested by Abby Lodmer, Hippocrates health institute graduate. CarrieMadej.com has some suggestions as well. I’m going to find out more and share it asap!
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