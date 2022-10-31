Save Money: How To Budget In 2022

Investing and saving are only 2 pieces of a larger puzzle to get ahead in 2022. Budgeting is a very important and overlooked strategy that most do not utilize. As the saying goes, you cannot improve what you do not track.



In 2020 about 35% of Americans had a budget, in 2022 only 32% do. Interestingly enough, this seems to correlate with the reports that estimate between 50-70% of Americans are struggling financially. While it’s more likely due to inflation, gas costs, and poor oversight from our governments, there is something to be said about personal accountability too.





Budgeting isn’t simply just about trying to be frugal. You can still spend poorly while tracking your expenses. The idea is that you can have a holistic view of your finances and know exactly what’s being spent where. Sometimes, it’s as simple as taking a look at your budget once a month and thinking about where you could cut down and how much that could help you out. You can move things around as needed and explore how much money you could save with different options. It also helps you keep track of things you may have forgotten about such as old subscriptions or services.





In the video, I will explain how I budget by going through how I break everything out. It seems daunting at first, but if you keep a link to your budget on your phone you can easily update it daily, weekly, or at whatever frequency is easiest for you. I do it daily to make sure I don’t miss anything and so that it only takes a couple of minutes rather than dedicating a large chunk of time to it.

If it helps, I will explain how I organize the major sections to give you some insight. I break it into sections of bills, necessary extras, and completely discretionary. Then I have some extra sections for extra money, subscriptions, events & one-time purchases, business expenses, and financial expenses. You can break these up how you need to.

Bills cover anything that you need and have to pay for such as rent, food, and healthcare.

Necessary extras covers things like haircuts, hygiene products, electronics, tools, and things that are necessary, but you could live without them assuming you were 100% broke.

Completely discretionary covers things like eating out, gaming, gambling, alcohol, celebrations and things that you could cut out if needed, but if you can afford to do it, then you will.

Extra money is a section to put away some extra money to balance your budget where needed as your budget will fluctuate and change based on your needs.

Subscriptions is a separate section for me as I want to lessen the amount of subscriptions I use, bundle up with people if possible, and pay yearly for discounts. For example, I split a Spotify family bundle with several people to save money because every dollar counts.





This is as far as you need to go if you simply intend to track your expenses and nothing more. However, if you want to improve your finances, save more, and ultimately live better, I suggest you finish the rest.





