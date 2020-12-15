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The COVID Vaccine Is Here… And So Are Potential Side Effects…
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97 views • December 15, 2020
Lots of good points in this video and well worth the few minutes to watch. I'm not sure very many people will want to roll up their sleeves for a shot of stuff that is not well tested or ever been given to humans before now, for that matter.
Not me thank you very much, 98% survival rate for surviving the virus and then there is the vaccine, which is less than 90% effective and has lots of unknown side effects.
Gosh, what a hard decision?
Not me thank you very much, 98% survival rate for surviving the virus and then there is the vaccine, which is less than 90% effective and has lots of unknown side effects.
Gosh, what a hard decision?
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