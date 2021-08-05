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Ted Cruz: Joe Biden embodies this Yiddish word
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Senator Ted Cruz comments on the ongoing 'unprecedented' border crisis perpetuated by the Biden administration, and reacts to the president's comments about Texas and Florida and their pandemic policies. - via Eric Bolling The Balance, weekdays at 4PM ET on Newsmax
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